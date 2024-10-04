Westland District Library Creates Dementia Friendly Space For The Community

Library Manager Natasha Morris, and Library Assistant Libby Hicks who has led the project. (Photo/Supplied)

Westland District Library in Hokitika has been formally recognised by Alzheimers NZ as 'Working to Be Dementia Friendly’.

The milestone, achieved in early September, reflects the library's commitment to fostering a welcoming and supportive environment for people living with dementia mate wareware, says library manager, Natasha Morris.

“Research has shown that stigma is the biggest barrier to people with dementia mate wareware living their best life. Our library is at the heart of the community and is therefore well placed to support people living with dementia mate wareware.

“By fostering a dementia friendly environment, our library can become a space where people living with dementia mate wareware feel welcome and included, which reduces social isolation for them and their families, and helps build a more empathetic and connected community.”

She says one of the library’s key achievements has been the creation of a memory care collection, offering resources to assist people living with dementia mate wareware and their families. These resources provide valuable support and can empower individuals to live their best life.

The whole library team has also completed Dementia Friends training. This has increased staff’s awareness and knowledge of dementia mate wareware, enabling them to ensure library visitors feel welcome, understood, and supported.

“These dementia friendly initiatives have a really positive impact on the local community and contribute to better health and wellbeing for those living with dementia mate wareware, their care partners, and their family,” Morris says.

By providing easy access to vital information and tools, Westland District Library supports families to better manage the challenges of dementia mate wareware, improving their overall quality of life.

Alzheimers NZ chief executive, Catherine Hall, welcomed the Westland District Library to the Dementia Friendly Recognition Programme, saying she is keen to see more organisations – across the private, corporate and government sectors – take up the dementia-friendly challenge.

“We all need to do more and better for our elderly, especially those living with dementia and their care partners, and I applaud the fact Natasha and her team are taking up this very important challenge.”

