Serious Crash, SH2, Waioeka

Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 2, Waioeka Road, in Opotiki this morning.

About 10.20am, emergency services were alerted that a single vehicle had gone down a bank and entered the Waioeka River, between Waioeka Pa Road and Waiata Road.

One person reportedly has serious injuries.

Two people are currently unaccounted for, and Search and Rescue teams are travelling to the area to join the effort to locate them.

Anyone downstream of the Historic Tauranga Bridge should call 111 if they have information that may assist Police. Please reference P060175638.

State Highway 2 is currently closed and traffic management is being arranged. Motorists should expect delays.

