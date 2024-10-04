Dunedin Weather Event Update #9 – 4 October 2024 2.30pm

Following the declaration of a State of Emergency at 11.55pm on Thursday, 3 October, emergency staff, agencies and volunteers have worked throughout the night and continue to work today.

All heavy routes into Dunedin have now been closed and are predicted to remain closed overnight.

SH1 northbound closed at Wakouaiti

SH1 southbound closed at Waihola

SH 88 closed to Port Chalmers

SH 85 closed at Palmerston

SH 87 closed at Kyeburn Bridge

Civil Defence Controller Chris Henderson says, “Road conditions continue to be unpredictable, and we are urging people to keep off roads unless its extremely essential. Some areas experiencing slides may not have been signed. This event remains dynamic, and we are asking that you check in on your neighbours, stay safe and stay informed through official channels.”

“If you feel unsafe in your place of residence or current place of shelter, please self-evacuate to one of the available welfare centres, said Mr Henderson.

There are currently two welfare centres in operation at Forsyth Barr Stadium and East Otago Events Centre for Waikouaiti residents. Catering at the centres is being provided. We are asking people to not bring donations to these centres. If they want to volunteer, we encourage reaching out to community groups or head to a sandbagging location to help with packing and handing out of these.

There are also two community driven spaces available at the Vintage Car Club Rooms (Forbury Road) and Brighton Surf Life Saving Club.

Civil Defence Controller Chris Henderson says, “Our key message for affected residents right now is to stay safe, evacuate to welfare centres if necessary and do not drive in these conditions unless under urgency.”

“We are regularly updating our website and social media channels with road closure information, so please go there for the most up to date and accurate information,” Mr Henderson says.

If residents are in need of help, they are encouraged to phone the DCC on 03 477 4000.

Key points:

A State of Emergency was declared for Dunedin at 11.55pm on Thursday 3 October. The declaration was made in response to heavy rainfall and flooding in the area - particularly in the South Dunedin area.

Rainfall continues however another period of heavy rain is forecast for this evening.

Our focus is shifting to river levels and catchments and our welfare response across the areas affected.

Restoration time for water services for the East Harbour are unknown and residents need to continue conserving water. Water tanks have been dispatched and are available.

Civil Defence Emergency Management has decided to designate, under the Building Act 2004, the Dunedin City Council to manage buildings that have been affected by flood damage as a result of severe weather event. This allows the Dunedin City Council to manage any ongoing risks to people from buildings and the surrounding land damaged as a result of this event.

The St Clair Golf Course welfare centre is now closed.

A welfare centre is open at Forsyth Barr Stadium. We ask people to enter the stadium at Gate J where they will be assisted by Red Cross Volunteers and DCC staff. Food is available on site. Please remember to take any necessary medications or medical equipment if you ae evacuating. Pets are also allowed if caged or under control.

We ask that if people have no reason to be in the area, then they need to stay away unless checking on relatives or helping with any evacuation. This includes members of the public who are continuing to drive 4WD into closed road areas while trying to help.

