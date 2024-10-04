Graeme Dingle Foundation Seeks Alumni As 30th Anniversary And New Book Release Near

For 30 years, the Graeme Dingle Foundation has empowered over 385,000 young New Zealanders to overcome life’s obstacles and realise potential. This December 12th, the Foundation celebrates a milestone anniversary, and its co-founder, Sir Graeme Dingle, is calling on everyone who has been a part of this journey—students, mentors, sponsors, and volunteers alike—to reconnect and help shape the next chapter of positive youth development in Aotearoa.

Graeme Dingle and Jo-anne Wilkinson (Photo/Supplied)

Sir Graeme Dingle is one of New Zealand’s greatest mountaineers and has achieved over 200 mountaineering and adventure firsts worldwide. After dedicating many years to supporting tamariki and rangatahi across New Zealand, Dingle has written a book which takes you on the journey of how it all began, starting with a promise on One Tree Hill.

Dingle’s upcoming book, The Promise on One Tree Hill, tells the extraordinary story of a promise made by Dingle and his wife, Jo-anne Wilkinson, Lady Dingle, to create a future where every young New Zealander is given the chance to thrive.

Dingle & Wilkinson established the Project K Trust (now the Graeme Dingle Foundation) with trustees such as Sir Edmund Hillary, Wayne Walden, John Graham, Fran Wilde, and Sir Paul Reeves. Since then, the Foundation has delivered its programmes to over 385,000* young New Zealanders. These positive youth development programmes include; Kiwi Can, Stars, Career Navigator and Project K.

This book reflects not just the history of the Graeme Dingle Foundation but also the remarkable contributions of its many supporters. As we approach this significant anniversary, the Foundation invites all alumni to celebrate this shared legacy.

The Promise on One Tree Hill will be available to purchase from Monday 7th October in bookstores across the country including your local Whitcoulls and Paper Plus.

This is not only a part of New Zealand's past but more importantly New Zealand’s future. The Graeme Dingle Foundation has been taking on the task of ensuring that young people of New Zealand are supported to be the best version of themselves, as they are our future.

With momentum building towards the December celebrations, the Foundation is seeking those who are part of the legacy that continues to shape the future of youth development in New Zealand. Were you involved in Kiwi Can, Stars, Career Navigator, Project K, MYND or Kiwi Tahi? Perhaps you were a mentor, volunteer, or sponsor? The Graeme Dingle Foundation is eager to hear your stories and welcome you back for this momentous occasion.

Please fill out the form here – https://bit.ly/foundationalumni

Or email the Graeme Dingle Foundation at info@dinglefoundation.org.nz

