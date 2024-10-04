Serious Crash, SH6, Canvastown - Tasman
Friday, 4 October 2024, 4:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
serious single-vehicle crash on SH6 near Canvastown,
Marlborough.
Police were called about
3.20pm.
The road is closed while staff work at the
scene.
Please avoid the area, or expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more