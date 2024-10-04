Flooding Closures, Last Update For Friday

A number of key Otago highways will remain closed overnight and into Saturday morning, if not longer in some cases, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

People should delay their journeys and avoid these areas and check the NZTA Journey Planner for details or additional closures overnight and tomorrow morning after 8.30 am: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

Current closures – all for flooding, bar SH88 Port Chalmers, significant slips

SH1 Evansdale to Hampden – extended from earlier closure Evansdale to Palmerston. Updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482794

SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482760

SH88 between Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, and Port Chalmers: Closed due to a serious slip at Maia/Burkes affecting properties and the highway, as well as several smaller slips along SH88 and near Parry St. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482713

Please note, the informal detour roads above SH88 aren’t suitable for large, heavy vehicles and unless people have an urgent need to travel, they should keep these routes clear also.

SH1 south of Dunedin, between Waihola and Milton https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482765 Freight traffic in particular may need to take the Lindis Pass (Tarras to Omarama) to get to Canterbury or Central Otago/Southland.

SH87 Kyeburn to Hyde (north of Middlemarch): closed due to flooding, delay your travel. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482674

SH90 Waikoikoi to Tapanui: closed due to flooding. Detour in place. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482705

Multiple areas of surface flooding and potholes

Elsewhere in Otago and Southland people can expect to see slips near highways, debris washed up in places with flooding and surface water.

Speeds will be reduced in many places where there is flood water up to the road shoulders.

There may be lane closures on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway from Lookout Point to Green Island due to surface flooding.

Please obey any signage and advice on the road: Slow down in flood waters as this causes bow waves into properties and other vehicles.

Anyone facing an emergency situation should call 111, while people needing flood-related assistance should contact their local council.

State Highway updates

Highway conditions for Otago | NZTA Journey Planner

Local road closures Dunedin and Portobello peninsula

https://www.dunedin.govt.nz/news-and-events/public-notices/road-conditions-and-closures

River levels from Otago Regional Council

https://www.orc.govt.nz/your-council/latest-news/news/2024/october/otago-river-level-and-flow-updates/

MetService

MetService updates: National Severe Weather Information - MetService is New Zealand’s only authorised provider of Severe Weather Alerts

Otago Emergency Management

https://www.otagocdem.govt.nz/

