Dunedin Weather Event Update #10 – 4 October 2024 5.30pm

Dunedin (Friday, 4 October 2024) – A Local State of Emergency remains in force in Dunedin as staff, contractors, emergency services and volunteers continue to respond to this significant weather event.

Rainfall continues, and another period of heavy rain is forecast for this evening.

All highway routes into Dunedin have now been closed and are predicted to remain closed overnight:

SH1 northbound closed at Wakouaiti

SH1 southbound closed at Waihola

SH 88 closed to Port Chalmers

SH 85 closed at Palmerston

SH 87 closed at Kyeburn Bridge.

“Our focus is shifting to river levels and catchments, and continuing our welfare response across the areas affected,” says Civil Defence Controller, Chris Henderson.

“If you feel unsafe in your place of residence or current place of shelter, please self-evacuate to friends and family, or one of the available welfare centres – Forsyth Barr Stadium, through Gate J, or the East Otago Events Centre in Waikouaiti.”

Food is provided on site at the welfare centres, but people should remember to take any necessary medications or medical equipment with them when evacuating. Pets are also allowed, as long as they are either caged or under control.

It is not yet known when water services will be restored to the East Harbour, and residents are urged to continue to conserve water.

“We continue to advise people to stay away from flooded areas unless checking on relatives or helping with any evacuation,” says Mr Henderson. “This includes members of the public who are continuing to drive 4WDs into closed road areas while trying to help.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

If people in the community wish to volunteer and assist with the response effort, they are advised to reach out to community groups, or head to a sandbagging location to help with packing and handing out of these.

Mayor of Dunedin, Jules Radich, says the Dunedin community has been extremely resilient in the face of the severe weather.

“I’m very proud of the community response – we’re seeing people band together right across the city to help,” he says. “My main message is stay safe and look after each other.”

Mayor Radich acknowledges everyone’s patience as this event continues.

“I want to assure our community we’re working hard to respond as quickly and effectively as possible,” he says. “Thank you to everyone who is working hard out there in these difficult conditions.”

People are advised to continue to follow official updates across the Dunedin City Council Facebook page and website.

“We are regularly updating our website and social media channels with road closure information, so please go there for the most up to date and accurate information,” says Mayor Radich.

If residents are in need of help, they are encouraged to phone the DCC on 03 477 4000.

Key points:

A State of Emergency was declared for Dunedin at 11.55pm on Thursday 3 October. The declaration was made in response to heavy rainfall and flooding in the city.

Rainfall continues, and another period of heavy rain is forecast for this evening.

Our focus is shifting to river levels and catchments and our welfare response across the areas affected.

Restoration time for water services for the East Harbour are unknown and residents need to continue conserving water.

Welfare centres are open at Forsyth Barr Stadium (access through Gate J) and the East Otago Community Centre. Food is available on site. Please remember to take any necessary medications or medical equipment if you ae evacuating. Pets are also allowed if caged or under control.

We ask that if people have no reason to be in a particular area, then they need to stay away unless checking on relatives or helping with any evacuation.

If people in the community wish to volunteer and assist with the response effort, they are advised to reach out to community groups, or head to a sandbagging location to help with packing and handing out of these.

We are regularly updating our website and social media channels with road closure information, so please go there for the most up to date and accurate information.

© Scoop Media

