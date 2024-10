Fatal crash, White Pine Bush Road, Whakatāne

One person has died following a crash on White Pine Bush Road near Whakatāne last night.

Police were notified of the two car crash at 11.40pm yesterday.

One person was seriously injured and was airlifted to Whakatāne Hospital. Sadly they have subsequently passed away.

Two other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

