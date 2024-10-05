Police Conduct Enquiries In Marokopa Area
Saturday, 5 October 2024, 1:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders:
Police are
conducting enquiries in the wider Marokopa area today after
a reported sighting of Tom Phillips and his three children
Ember, Maverick, and Jayda Phillips.
A visible Police
presence will be in the area while this is
ongoing.
