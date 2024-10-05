Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Conduct Enquiries In Marokopa Area

Saturday, 5 October 2024, 1:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders:

Police are conducting enquiries in the wider Marokopa area today after a reported sighting of Tom Phillips and his three children Ember, Maverick, and Jayda Phillips.

A visible Police presence will be in the area while this is ongoing.

