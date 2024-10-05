Death following work-related incident, South Taranaki

One person has died following what appears to be a work-related incident at a farm in Taranaki this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property in Auroa, South Taranaki, at 8.50am today.

On arrival, a man was located with critical injuries. Tragically he passed away a short time later.

WorkSafe will be advised.

