Death following work-related incident, South Taranaki
Saturday, 5 October 2024, 1:35 pm
One person has died following what appears to be a
work-related incident at a farm in Taranaki this
morning.
Emergency services were called to the property in
Auroa, South Taranaki, at 8.50am today.
On arrival, a man
was located with critical injuries. Tragically he passed
away a short time later.
WorkSafe will be
advised.
