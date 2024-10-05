Firefighters Responding To Ahipara Vegetation Fire

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire burning in the gumfield region between Herekino and Ahipara in Northland.

The area is remote and there is no threat to structures or people.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the fire just after 11 this morning. There are currently two helicopters tackling the blaze, with more on the way. Dozers and other machinery are also being mobilised.

It is expected that the fire will take multiple days to extinguish but we expect weather conditions will be stable.

There is a lot of smoke and people are asked to stay away from the area to allow crews to work.

