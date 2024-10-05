Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Firefighters Responding To Ahipara Vegetation Fire

Saturday, 5 October 2024, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire burning in the gumfield region between Herekino and Ahipara in Northland.

The area is remote and there is no threat to structures or people.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the fire just after 11 this morning. There are currently two helicopters tackling the blaze, with more on the way. Dozers and other machinery are also being mobilised.

It is expected that the fire will take multiple days to extinguish but we expect weather conditions will be stable.

There is a lot of smoke and people are asked to stay away from the area to allow crews to work.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 