Appeal For Information On Dirt Bike Rider Incident, Gisborne

Police are appealing for the public’s help after an incident near Gisborne Police station early this morning.

About 4.50am, a Police unit was leaving the station and observed a dirt bike sitting outside the station.

The rider was holding a lit incendiary device.

Upon seeing the Police unit, the rider dropped the device and fled on the dirt bike.

Efforts to locate the bike and its rider have so far not been successful.

Fortunately, there was no damage to any property, or any injuries.

The item has been examined and our enquiries are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a larger white dirt bike, possibly with yellow trim, in the vicinity of Gladstone Road and Customhouse Street early this morning, or who might have information about the incident or who was involved.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number P060195550.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [2] on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

