Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Information On Dirt Bike Rider Incident, Gisborne

Sunday, 6 October 2024, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help after an incident near Gisborne Police station early this morning.

About 4.50am, a Police unit was leaving the station and observed a dirt bike sitting outside the station.

The rider was holding a lit incendiary device.

Upon seeing the Police unit, the rider dropped the device and fled on the dirt bike.

Efforts to locate the bike and its rider have so far not been successful.

Fortunately, there was no damage to any property, or any injuries.

The item has been examined and our enquiries are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a larger white dirt bike, possibly with yellow trim, in the vicinity of Gladstone Road and Customhouse Street early this morning, or who might have information about the incident or who was involved.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number P060195550.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [2] on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 