Rotorua Assault Victim Dies

Sunday, 6 October 2024, 2:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A woman critically injured in an assault at her Western Heights, Rotorua home in September has died.

The woman and her husband were seriously assaulted on 23 September and have been in hospital since then.

Tragically the woman passed away on the evening of 5 October.

A 52-year-old man who was arrested and charged with murder in relation to a linked incident at an Utuhina property will now be facing a second murder charge.

The man is remanded in custody and is scheduled to reappear in Rotorua High Court on 18 October.

