Homicide investigation launched, Tauranga

Sunday, 6 October 2024, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation is under way after the body of a man was located in Tauranga this morning.

Police were called about 8.45am to a walkway in Gate Pa, near George Street, where a man had been found deceased.

Currently one person is assisting with our enquiries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area overnight and witnessed anything of note.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number P060196188.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [2] on 0800 555 111.

