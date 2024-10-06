Fast Track Megaprison For Auckland A Disgrace Says Criminologist

The government has today announced the projects slated to go ahead under the controversial Fast Track Bill, which will bypass consultation and approval processes. One project is a previously unannounced construction at Auckland Prison (Paremoremo), which will almost double its capacity up to 1,200 people. University of Auckland lecturer in Criminology and People Against Prisons Aotearoa spokesperson Dr. Emmy Rākete says the plan is unnecessary and unrealistic.

“Auckland Prison is already so overcrowded and understaffed that prison management is unable to cope,” says Dr. Rākete. “Turning Paremoremo into a megaprison will inevitably result in abuse, violence, and riots.”

Auckland Prison is primarily for high and maximum security prisoners. It includes the “Prisoners of Extreme Risk Unit,” which the Office of the Ombudsman recently found had kept a prisoner in solitary confinement for almost three years.

“As a 600 person prison, Paremoremo is sloppily-run, dangerous, and violent. As a megaprison, Paremoremo would be a pit as dangerous to the staff as to the people inside it.”

“New Zealand's prison system is actually well below its maximum capacity right now. At the same time as the coalition of cuts are defunding hospitals to give tax cuts to landlords, it is ramming billions into prison expansion. Who will these new prisons be built for? The government knows that austerity creates violence and crime, and is choosing austerity anyway. The rich will get richer and the poor will get prisons.”

