Motorists Urged To Drive With Caution This Morning Over Harbour Bridge

Aucklanders are urged to drive with extra caution this morning with heavy winds predicted between 8am and 1pm today (Monday 7 October).

The bridge currently remains in a 4x4 configuration.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

NZTA thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

