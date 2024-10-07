Aotearoa’s Inaugural US Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Symposium Invited By Iwi & Hosted In Parliament 29 October

The countdown is on before Aotearoa’s first-ever Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Symposium on 29 October, featuring a powerhouse lineup of distinguished speakers from US First Nations.

“This event organised by Iwi being held in the Parliament Buildings comes at a pivotal moment for us all,” said Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Chief Executive Helmut Modlik one of the organisers.

“Our nation stands at a critical point—now more than ever, we need wisdom and clear heads to guide us forward – this is a privileged opportunity.”

Photo: Helmut Modlik, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Chief Executive

Valuable lessons will be shared on how Sovereign Native American Nations have decreased their reliance on government services, shifting the focus to building robust systems that enhance their economic strength rather than merely acting as contracted service providers.

Modlik observes both nations have experienced different constitutional journeys to tino rangatiratanga.

“Here we’ve had the advantage of having a singular constitutional arrangement that was captured in black and white. But the disadvantage is there hasn’t been any sustained period when it was honoured.”

The constitutional foundation was put in place, but it was clearly confused in the minds of the Colonials.

“Given they didn't understand the Māori version, and the English version spoke to the conceding of sovereignty, then everything went downhill from there.”

That didn't occur with the Native American Nations constitutionally he says. Sovereignty has been shared across their federal, state, and Indian Nations for the last 250 years.

“They had a clear recognition of Indian Nation retained sovereignty from the outset; however, they were largely unable to exercise that sovereignty due to poverty.”

Fast forward to now, Modlik notes the “remarkable progress” of Indian Nations in the exercise of their sovereignty over the last 40 or so years in health, education, business, and legislative areas.

He visited the US last year as part of a delegation from Aotearoa, witnessing firsthand how far along the Native American Nations are in exerting their tino rangatiratanga and the benefits that come with it.

“They’ve accomplished this through a combination of private and public resources. It’s been a remarkable journey of sovereignty renewal, as they’ve built parallel systems within their Nation’s jurisdictions, taking charge of their own governance and well-being.”

The Symposium will share lessons in how the Indian nations have created institutional arrangements for collaboration across the United States.

“They have figured out how to unite their own internal nation membership, no matter where they live.”

The sage lessons offered by the Native American Sovereign Nations from the past four decades dealing with the burden of community drug problems will be a takeaway on the Symposium agenda.

“For us, we’re still in the early stages of that challenging journey. They can share their experience, saying, ‘This is what happens after 40 years if you don’t take these actions.’ That experience is invaluable for us to learn from.”

Modlik does believe Māori are ahead in some respects, though in many others, the Native American Nations are a long way ahead.

Noting their economic prowess after creating revenue opportunities and building capability from forming relationships with the federal government, which is impressive, he said.

“The Choctaw Nation is one of the largest providers of services to the federal government and military overseas, showcasing Indigenous innovation and ideas that may not yet be on our radar—be it in cultural, medical, or commercial areas. Engaging with them offers us a wealth of insights and opportunities if we are willing to listen and learn.”

“What a fantastic opportunity for anyone who's interested in this journey – hapū, iwi or national level to come with your pātai. Let the wisdom flow. Let the wairua flow.”

“One of my key reflections is that this journey is one we’re all on, and it’s our responsibility—individually and collectively—to rise to the challenge.”

“I encourage anyone with the kaha and desire to contribute to join us. Come, fill your cup, gain wisdom, and return home better prepared to serve your whānau, your hapū, your iwi, ngāi Māori katoa.”

The event is being organised by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Toa, Te Rūnanga o Te Ātiawa, and Rangitāne o Manawatū. Tickets are available here:

https://au.eventscloud.com/ereg/newreg.php?eventid=100234943&

