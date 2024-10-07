Update – Serious Crash, Canvastown
Monday, 7 October 2024, 9:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person died following a serious
single-vehicle crash on SH6 near Canvastown on
Friday.
Emergency services had been called to the
scene about 3.20pm.
Sadly the sole occupant died at
the scene.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
