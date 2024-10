Serious Crash, State Highway 2, Waipawa - Eastern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 2 near Waipawa in Central Hawke's Bay.

The single vehicle crash occurred between Great North Road and Argyll Road and was reported to Police at 10.15am.

Initial information from the scene indicates at least one person is seriously injured.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

