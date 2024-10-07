Police Get The Jump On Burglars

A group of alleged burglars who climbed onto the roof of Māngere Town Centre in an attempt to evade Police, will now face court.

At about 11pm, Police were alerted by security of three males breaking into the Māngere Town Centre.

Counties Manukau West Acting Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector Clint McCarthy, says the trio allegedly broke into five businesses, taking a number of items including clothing and cash registers.

“Upon Police arrival, we witnessed a group of people climbing onto the roof inside the centre.

“Units cordoned off the area and voice appealed for the offenders to come down, however one has jumped from the roof and attempted to flee on foot,” Acting Inspector McCarthy says.

“The Police Dog Unit, Delta has tracked the alleged offender where he was swiftly taken into custody.”

He says the other two suspects quickly surrendered to Police

“Police will continue to deploy a range of resources to respond to this sort of offending so that we can hold these people to account.

“This is a great outcome, and we acknowledge the centre’s security team for reporting offending as it was occurring, which allowed us to respond in a timely manner.”

He says the stolen property was left on the roof and recovered by staff shortly after.

Three males, aged 23, 19 and 18, will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with five counts of burglary.

