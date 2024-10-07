E Oho! Waitangi Series Hosts Dr. Carwyn Jones At The National Library

The National Library of New Zealand will host Dr Carwyn Jones (Ngāti Kahungunu) for a public webinar and lunchtime talk on Wednesday 9 October, as part of the E oho! Waitangi series.

Dr Jones will examine the concept of ‘the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi’ – where they came from, what they are, and how they have been defined and applied in law and policy over the past 50 years.

This talk aims to provide some clarity on this area of law and explain where the Treaty principles have provided a useful legal framework. It will also examine some of the limitations of using ‘principles’, as opposed to the text of Te Tiriti o Waitangi itself.

Dr Jones’ kōrero is run as part of National Library’s E oho! Waitangi series. The series explores key events that shape Aotearoa and provide a chance to hear from subject matter experts. Each event features inspiring talks and the opportunity to kōrero about historical events, contemporary consequences and collective understanding.

Join Dr Jones online, or in person at the National Library auditorium. Register here for the event.

The National Library Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa and libraries world/nationwide are places to go for trusted information, providing safe places for discussion and community, alongside access to knowledge resources for life-long learning.

