Youths Bark Up Wrong Tree Following Aggravated Burglary

Monday, 7 October 2024, 12:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A Police dog was quickly on the scent following an aggravated burglary in Māngere during the early hours of this morning.

At about 2.55am, Police received a report of four people inside a Ford Courier Ute, which has driven into the roller door of a supermarket on Westney Road.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander, Inspector Ross Ellwood, says the group has entered the store and taken a number of products, including cash, before unsuccessfully trying to access the cigarette cabinet.

“The group has then fled in a stolen Toyota Mark X, which was quickly located by officers parked on Naylors Drive.

“Delta has tracked to a house of the street, where four youths were taken into custody without incident.”

Inspector Ellwood says Police will continue to respond to reports of businesses being targeted.

“We know this sort of offending can be incredibly invasive for our community.

“We take this type of offending very seriously, and I hope our quick response reassures the community that we have absolutely no tolerance for incidents like these.”

Four teenagers, and 14 and 15, will appear in Manukau Youth Court today charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and burglary.

