River Group Calls For Action To ‘Turn The Tide’ Of Degradation At North Canterbury Estuary

Mayhem reigns at Te Aka Aka, North Canterbury’s Waikuku estuary, contributing to stress to seabirds and braided river birds, says Ashley Rakahuri Rivercare Group spokesperson Grant Davey.

“Despite nesting season being under way people are riding quad bikes, letting dogs roam and driving vehicles, essentially thumbing their noses at the bylaws restricting access.

“This is all working against turning the tide of degradation of the estuary. The attractiveness to breeding and migratory birds will be gone and they will vote with their wings.

“A revamp of the management of the estuary, formally known as the Ashley Rakahuri Saltwater Creek Estuary, is long overdue.

“The failure to recognise we have a gem in our backyard was exposed in the recent Northern Pegasus Bylaw review when the Waimakariri District Council rejected submissions to impose a ban on dogs on the seaside of the spit.

“The disruption by dogs is significant as many birds feed on the sand, roost at high tide and try to nest.

“The ban would have been on a small section of kilometres and kilometres of beach where dogs can be walked.

“Instead of sharing this environment with the other inhabitants we are chasing them with dogs.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

