Man charged in relation to assault, Courtenay Place

Monday, 7 October 2024, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been charged in relation to an assault on Courtenay Place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to Courtenay Place outside the old Reading Cinema about 3.20am after a 21-year-old man was injured.

He was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

A 29-year-old man has now been arrested in relation to this incident. He has been charged with wounding with reckless disregard, and is due to appear in Wellington District Court today.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this assault, or who has any knowledge of it or of those involved. In particular, we want to speak to two women who were sitting close by when the incident occurred, and who would have witnessed what happened.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105 and use the reference number 241006/5414.

Police have also opened an online portal where anyone who has any relevant video footage or images can upload their material [2].

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [3] on 0800 555 111.

[1] http://webforms.police.govt.nz/en/update-report
[2] https://haddington.nc3.govt.nz/
[3] http://crimestoppers-nz.org/reporting-police/

