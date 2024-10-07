Family For Every Child Launches Global Kinship Care Week: Advocating For Change In Light Of The Royal Commission Report

In a landmark move, Family for Every Child is launching the first globally recognised Kinship Care week from Monday the 7th of October to Sunday the 13th of October 2024, following the release of the Royal Commission Report into Abuse in State and Faith-Based Care.

“The best available estimates indicate that up to 200,000 people were abused in care between 1950 and 1999. Precise figures are impossible due to data inadequacies and poor records kept by the State and faith-based institutions, the passage of time, barriers to disclosure, abuse going unreported, and steps commonly taken to conceal abuse. The total number may be higher than this estimate”. Whanaketia – Through pain and trauma, from darkness to light, Chapter 6

Of the data collected from over 2,300 survivors the Royal Commission Report shows, the nature and extent of the verbal, physical, emotional/psychological, spiritual, racial and sexual abuse as well as all forms of neglect, including medical, emotional, cultural, physical and educational experienced by children and vulnerable adults in state and faith-based care. Tragically some children did not survive their time in care.

“The deep intergenerational harm and trauma was and is preventable and this is where supported kinship care is so important”.

The Royal Commission Report and numerous other reports emphasise the urgent need for the reform of the New Zealand care system. Kinship care is an important part of this when children cannot live with their birth parents. Kinship care is:

Family-based care within the child’s extended family or close friends of the family known to the child, whether formal or informal in nature.

Kinship care can be by elderly grandparents, adult siblings, and other relatives or friends of the family. It could be informal arrangements made by the family, and placements by the courts, or care lasting anything from a few days to entire childhoods.

Family and whānau can significantly reduce the need to separate children from their families and the trauma this can cause. Kinship care provides an alternative where children can stay connected to their families and live in a supportive and caring family environment.

Studies also show that kinship care leads to better outcomes in health, education, and emotional well-being for children compared to other forms of alternative care. It benefits children and caregivers by maintaining family bonds and strengthening communities. For tamariki Māori it can support and nurture their connection with their whakapapa, culture and language.

It is important though that the New Zealand government recognises the specific needs of children, grandparents and other family and whānau caregivers who have children in their care. This includes financial, practical, emotional and legal support to be readily available.

As a global alliance of organisations, Family for Every Child is committed to ensuring every child grows up in a safe family setting. Family for Every Child runs multiple projects worldwide to support kinship care, such as organisations such as Grandparents Raising Grandchildren in Aotearoa.

As Family for Every Child embarks on the first-ever Global Kinship Care Week, we invite you to join us in raising advocacy for Kinship Care's vital role in New Zealand. This week serves as a crucial platform to honour caregivers and call for the necessary changes in support and recognition they deserve.

For more information or to get involved in Family for Every Child's Global Kinship week, visit https://familyforeverychild.org/.

