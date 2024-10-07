Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Operation Shaw: Pair Charged With Murder Over Point England Homicide

Monday, 7 October 2024, 8:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have charged two people with murder after the death of a man in Point England.

The victim was found in the middle of Point England Road at 11.15pm Saturday and Police have been working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Today, our enquiries led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both of Auckland,” says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves, Auckland City CIB.

Police will oppose bail when the two accused appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow, jointly charged with murder.

“These arrests are a positive development, but there’s a long way to go in this investigation, and a significant amount of work remains to be completed.

“We want to extend our appreciation to members of the public that have assisted with the investigation. If you are yet to speak with us, but have information that may assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Information can be provided online now or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 241006/5254.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers(link is external) on 0800 555 111.

