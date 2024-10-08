Two Tauranga Artists Named As Designers For Kiwi Art Trail

Ever wondered what a flying kiwi would look like, or how our little New Zealand icon might feel seeing other birds soaring above? Local Tauranga artist, Sam Allen, explored this idea through his design ‘Born to Soar’ as part of this year’s Kiwi Art Trail.

Making a debut in Tauranga, the Kiwi Art Trail is set to impress as it begins its North Island tour in the heart of Tauranga city centre on 14 October 2024.

For the first time, Tauranga artists were invited to submit a kiwi design for a chance to be featured in the trail. Local artists Sam Allen and Te Arepa Teki were chosen to showcase their work in the city centre.

Making his own dream a reality, Tauranga artist Sam Allen focused his design on the classic Kiwi story of the little guy that dares to dream big.

Kiwi sculpture designed by local artist Sam Allen, called Born to Soar. Photo credit: Matter

Sam says he wanted to create a design that would encourage people to reflect on their own dreams and how they could achieve them.

“Some Kiwis dream of being more than their allotted place in this life, and I believe we need to encourage and support the people that dare to dream big. I’ve portrayed this through a kiwi, born without the wings to fly, but determined to soar through the clouds doing it their own way with flight goggles, a helmet and cardboard wings strapped on.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people's reactions to the flying kiwi and hope it inspires people to keep dreaming big.”

The second local artist Te Arepa Teki said his kiwi design, Iwi the Kiwi, is all about bringing mana, desire and hope for the future.

Iwi the Kiwi by Te Arepa Teki. Photo credit: Matter

"Iwi the Kiwi is a representation of a deep connection to our New Zealand culture, heritage, and environment. The “Ara Moana” pattern reflecting the ocean, Te Moana Nui A Toi, adds a powerful connection to the sea, while the Moko designs reflect the Mana and role of Iwi as a Kaitiaki (guardian) of the land of Aotearoa."

Speaking about the Kiwi Art Tail coming to Tauranga for the first time, Gareth Wallis, Tauranga City Council General Manager: City Development and Partnerships says it’s exciting to have the Kiwi Art Trail launch its North Island tour in Tauranga and create more reasons for people to check out all the progress being made in the city centre.

“Being the first city in New Zealand to host this year’s Kiwi Art Trail is an awesome opportunity for our city centre, made even more special by featuring designs from two local artists.

“The kiwi will help lead a trail around the city centre showcasing the transformation progress. It’s a chance to bring the whole family together, admire the artwork and get those steps in before enjoying a bite to eat at one of the many city centre eateries.”

Developed by Save the Kiwi and Gallagher Insurance, with support from Tauranga City Council, the free Kiwi Art Trail will be in Tauranga city centre from 14 October to 17 November 2024 and includes 20 large kiwi sculptures each uniquely designed by New Zealand artists. When the trail finishes its North Island tour, each of the kiwi sculptures will be auctioned off and proceeds from the two Tauranga kiwi will go towards local conservation initiatives.

For more information and a map of the Tauranga Kiwi Art Trail head to: www.whatsontauranga.co.nz/KiwiArtTrail

