Media Are Invited To The 378 Recruit Wing Graduation

New Zealand Police is pleased to announce the 378-recruit wing will be graduating from their initial training course on Thursday morning 10 October in front of whānau and friends.

Attending the ceremony will be Assistant Commissioner Jevon McSkimming and the Police executive, Hon Mark Mitchell the Minister for Police, Hon Casey Costello, Associate Minister for Police along with Wing Patron, Hon Hekia Parata.

Wing 378’s prize-winners are spread across five policing districts, namely Auckland City, Bay of Plenty, Eastern, Tasman and Canterbury.

More details about statistics, prize winners and other recruits will be shared after graduation on Thursday.

Patron details:

The Honourable Hekia Parata (Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Porou) has provided 41 years of public service to New Zealand.

She began her public service career with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after graduating from the University of Waikato with a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Māori Studies. Hekia was a Member of Parliament, representing the National Party, from 2008 until 2017 when she retired. Since then she’s has had several appointments to ministerial inquiries, such as leading the 2023 inquiry into forestry land use after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Graduation day:

Media are welcome to attend the graduation parade which takes place at 10am at The Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua.

Please RSVP to the Police Media Centre as soon as possible: media@police.govt.nz

