Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Trio Arrested Following Whangārei Aggravated Robbery

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 3:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have quickly rounded up three offenders after an aggravated robbery at a Morningside dairy this morning.

Three offenders entered the store on Morningside Road store just before 7.30am.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton, from Whangārei CIB, says the store worker activated the shop’s fog cannon during the incident.

“All three were allegedly carrying knives while committing the offending, stealing cigarettes and confectionary,” he says.

“No injuries were inflicted and the group fled shortly afterward.”

Whangārei Police responded to area, eventually descending on a Raumanga property.

“At this address we located all three offenders, arresting them and recovering all the stock allegedly stolen this morning,” Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says.

“We’re continuing to hold offenders to account that are inflicting harm on our local businesses.”

The three youth offenders will be facing aggravated robbery charges in the Whangārei Youth Court in due course.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 