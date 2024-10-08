Trio Arrested Following Whangārei Aggravated Robbery

Police have quickly rounded up three offenders after an aggravated robbery at a Morningside dairy this morning.

Three offenders entered the store on Morningside Road store just before 7.30am.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton, from Whangārei CIB, says the store worker activated the shop’s fog cannon during the incident.

“All three were allegedly carrying knives while committing the offending, stealing cigarettes and confectionary,” he says.

“No injuries were inflicted and the group fled shortly afterward.”

Whangārei Police responded to area, eventually descending on a Raumanga property.

“At this address we located all three offenders, arresting them and recovering all the stock allegedly stolen this morning,” Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says.

“We’re continuing to hold offenders to account that are inflicting harm on our local businesses.”

The three youth offenders will be facing aggravated robbery charges in the Whangārei Youth Court in due course.

