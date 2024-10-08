Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Op Curly: Police Remain Focused On Locating Missing Children

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 3:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders:

Thursday’s sighting of Tom Phillips has opened a positive line of enquiry that’s now being looked into by the investigation team.

Investigators received information about 7pm on Thursday that Tom had been seen in bush area west of Coutts Road in Marokopa with Jayda, Maverick and Ember. This was a credible sighting, and Police believe it was indeed Tom and his children.

Patrols began in the area on Thursday night and a search was launched the following morning.

For operational security reasons, we are not providing details of when Police arrived on the ground, or specific details around the resources involved.

While we cannot go into detail, we want to reassure the public that we have the resources in place to respond to any information or reports of sightings that come in. Our focus is very much on the safe return of Jayda, Maverick and Ember to their whānau and we are doing all that we can to make that happen.

We still need the public’s assistance, however. If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use reference number 211218/5611.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [2] on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

