Name Release, Fatal Crash, Tuamarina

Police can now release the name of one of the young men who died following a single vehicle crash on SH1, Tuamarina, 1:45am Sunday 6 October.

He was 19-year-old Brayden Charles Allen of Picton, Marlborough.

Police would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A statement from Brayden’s family below:

We are heartbroken to announce the tragic passing of our beloved Brayden Charles Allen early Sunday morning. Brayden was the cherished son of Scott Allen and Erin Ellis and was also deeply loved by stepdad Zane Ellis and stepmum Jocelyne Allen.

He was the most fun-loving, out-of-this-world character who truly lived life to the fullest, and his loss is incomprehensible to us all. The love between a parent and a child is beyond measure, and Brayden filled his parents’ lives with joy, laughter, and endless love. The loss of a child is a pain no parent should ever bear, and the grief we feel is overwhelming and unimaginable. Brayden’s life was a light in all our lives, and that light will forever remain in our hearts.

Brayden’s bond with his younger brother Ajani was nothing short of extraordinary. They shared a connection that was deep, unshakable, and uniquely their own. Their relationship was built on love, understanding, and a shared sense of adventure. It was as if the two brothers had their own language, a silent connection that was felt by everyone around them.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Whether they were exploring the outdoors or simply enjoying each other’s company, the bond between them was unbreakable. Brayden was more than just a big brother to Ajani—he was his protector, his best friend, and his biggest supporter.

It was the kind of brotherly love that could never be explained but always felt deeply by those around them. It was a bond so special and strong, the love they shared was unexplainable but undeniably powerful. Their closeness was a joy to witness, a reflection of Brayden’s huge heart and his devotion to those he loved.

Brayden passionately embraced the outdoors and lived every moment to the extreme with his adoring sidekick Busta. His adventurous spirit and love for life were infectious, making every moment with him feel larger than life. He had a way of bringing light into any situation, and his ability to lift up others knew no bounds. His family, including his aunts Carina, Raewyn, Megan, Bronwyn, uncles Ben, Sam, David, Luke, and Bendy, Alec and his adoring grandparents Ian and Paula, Karen and Phil, late Poppa, Colin and Melva, Gud, Nanna B, Daniel and Louise, Suzie and the late Jeffrey and the countless extended cousins, aunties and uncles are devastated by this unimaginable loss.

With a heart bigger than he sometimes knew how to handle, Brayden was fiercely loyal and loving to all who were fortunate enough to know him. He was a devoted son, brother, friend, boyfriend, grandchild, and nephew, always aware of how others felt and going to the ends of the earth to make them feel wonderful.

He was, without a doubt, a person whose joy for life and deep care for others left a mark on everyone he met. Brayden’s departure leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts, but we are so incredibly grateful for the joy he brought into our lives. We will hold on to his memory, his love, and his adventurous spirit forever.

Brayden’s family have requested that in lieu of flow, donations could be made to the Nelson/Marlborough rescue helicopter.

© Scoop Media

