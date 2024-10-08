Dunedin Weather Event Update #17 – 8 October 2024 – 3.30pm

The Dunedin City Council is making skips available in key locations around the city to help with the clean-up from last week’s flooding.

Eight skips are now available for flood-contaminated waste at the below locations in South Dunedin, Tomahawk and Waikouaiti, and will be cleared regularly and then removed on Friday afternoon.

South Dunedin, at the intersections of: Surrey/Nicholson Street Richmond/Nicholson Street Kirkcaldy Street/Bayview Road Corunna Street/Hargest Crescent Richardson/Waterloo Street Osmond/Wesley Street

Waikouaiti: Beach/Stewart Street

Tomahawk: Ocean Grove Hall carpark, 307 Tomahawk Road, Tomahawk



Civil Defence Controller Rob West says the skips are being provided for residents in South Dunedin, Tomahawk and Waikouaiti, and are intended for flood-contaminated waste only, such as soaked carpets or furniture.

“These skips are not meant for general household rubbish, which will continue to be collected in the normal way on your regular kerbside collection day. Please only use these skips for their intended purpose so there’s space for everyone who needs them.

“If you live outside of these areas, and have flood-contaminated items to dump, please take your waste to the Green Island transfer station for disposal, and sandbags can be returned to the Dunedin Ice Stadium or Mosgiel Memorial Park gym carpark for disposal.

“Don’t forget to wear gloves when handling flood-contaminated items and make sure to wash your hands afterwards.”

Elsewhere, a precautionary boil water notice remains in place for the West Harbour (Ravensbourne, Maia, Roseneath, Sawyers Bay, Port Chalmers, Carey’s Bay and Deborah Bay, and Sawyer’s Bays, but not St Leonards).

Residents in these areas (including St Leonards) should continue to conserve water. Drinking water tankers are available at various points along the West Harbour, including Roseneath, Sawyers Bay, Port Chalmers and Ravensbourne.

Level 1 water restrictions remain in place for Outram.

For more information about conserving water, please visit our website.

All beaches except Tomahawk have now also returned to ‘satisfactory’ water quality levels. People are still advised not to enter the water at Tomahawk, and to avoid entering or collecting food from Otago Harbour until the end of this week.

“This is a precautionary and standard measure following a heavy rain and flooding event, to avoid the risk of illness,” Mr West says.

The advice for people needing financial assistance following the flood is to contact their insurance company in the first instance. Help is also available via Work and Income and Civil Defence payments.

DCC building inspectors have now also completed rapid inspections at 60 properties across Dunedin, resulting in:

11 properties red stickered

31 properties yellow stickered

13 properties white stickered

5 properties no sticker required.

