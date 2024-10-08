Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dunedin Weather Event Update #17 – 8 October 2024 – 3.30pm

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

The Dunedin City Council is making skips available in key locations around the city to help with the clean-up from last week’s flooding.

Eight skips are now available for flood-contaminated waste at the below locations in South Dunedin, Tomahawk and Waikouaiti, and will be cleared regularly and then removed on Friday afternoon.

  • South Dunedin, at the intersections of:
    • Surrey/Nicholson Street
    • Richmond/Nicholson Street
    • Kirkcaldy Street/Bayview Road
    • Corunna Street/Hargest Crescent
    • Richardson/Waterloo Street
    • Osmond/Wesley Street
  • Waikouaiti:
    • Beach/Stewart Street
  • Tomahawk:
    • Ocean Grove Hall carpark, 307 Tomahawk Road, Tomahawk

Civil Defence Controller Rob West says the skips are being provided for residents in South Dunedin, Tomahawk and Waikouaiti, and are intended for flood-contaminated waste only, such as soaked carpets or furniture.

“These skips are not meant for general household rubbish, which will continue to be collected in the normal way on your regular kerbside collection day. Please only use these skips for their intended purpose so there’s space for everyone who needs them.

“If you live outside of these areas, and have flood-contaminated items to dump, please take your waste to the Green Island transfer station for disposal, and sandbags can be returned to the Dunedin Ice Stadium or Mosgiel Memorial Park gym carpark for disposal.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Don’t forget to wear gloves when handling flood-contaminated items and make sure to wash your hands afterwards.”

Elsewhere, a precautionary boil water notice remains in place for the West Harbour (Ravensbourne, Maia, Roseneath, Sawyers Bay, Port Chalmers, Carey’s Bay and Deborah Bay, and Sawyer’s Bays, but not St Leonards).

Residents in these areas (including St Leonards) should continue to conserve water. Drinking water tankers are available at various points along the West Harbour, including Roseneath, Sawyers Bay, Port Chalmers and Ravensbourne.

Level 1 water restrictions remain in place for Outram.

For more information about conserving water, please visit our website.

All beaches except Tomahawk have now also returned to ‘satisfactory’ water quality levels. People are still advised not to enter the water at Tomahawk, and to avoid entering or collecting food from Otago Harbour until the end of this week.

“This is a precautionary and standard measure following a heavy rain and flooding event, to avoid the risk of illness,” Mr West says.

The advice for people needing financial assistance following the flood is to contact their insurance company in the first instance. Help is also available via Work and Income and Civil Defence payments.

DCC building inspectors have now also completed rapid inspections at 60 properties across Dunedin, resulting in:

  • 11 properties red stickered
  • 31 properties yellow stickered
  • 13 properties white stickered
  • 5 properties no sticker required.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 