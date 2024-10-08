Camping Group Has Content Removed That Breached Copyright And Intellectual Property Rights

Responsible Campers Association has been successful in having Google remove a substantial amount of content hosted by them in breach of Copyright and Intellectual Property Rights.

The content which had been posted on a number of Google platforms including Youtube, was found by Google to not comply with its terms of service and was removed.

The complaint was first raised with Google over a week ago, and after various email exchanges was removed.

An opposing Camping group had posted the content on Google documents and Youtube, while the content had largely been taken from Responsible Campers Association own website, which aims to educate and quiz freedom campers over freedom camping responsibility.

( https://www.accreditedcampernz.com/accreditation-quiz)

That very successful program has received no complaints about irresponsible behaviour by accredited campers in the 5 1/2 years since it was first launched.

Responsible Campers Association will continue to protect its copyright and Intellectual Property Rights against all who may copy it, while those who knowingly host such material will also come under the microscope with legal proceedings likely for repeat offenders, that is the very least we owe to those who developed the program and continue to support the programs success.

The responsible campers leave no trace program benefits all responsible freedom campers.

