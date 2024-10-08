Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Camping Group Has Content Removed That Breached Copyright And Intellectual Property Rights

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Responsible Campers Association Inc

Responsible Campers Association has been successful in having Google remove a substantial amount of content hosted by them in breach of Copyright and Intellectual Property Rights.

The content which had been posted on a number of Google platforms including Youtube, was found by Google to not comply with its terms of service and was removed.

The complaint was first raised with Google over a week ago, and after various email exchanges was removed.

An opposing Camping group had posted the content on Google documents and Youtube, while the content had largely been taken from Responsible Campers Association own website, which aims to educate and quiz freedom campers over freedom camping responsibility.

( https://www.accreditedcampernz.com/accreditation-quiz)

That very successful program has received no complaints about irresponsible behaviour by accredited campers in the 5 1/2 years since it was first launched.

Responsible Campers Association will continue to protect its copyright and Intellectual Property Rights against all who may copy it, while those who knowingly host such material will also come under the microscope with legal proceedings likely for repeat offenders, that is the very least we owe to those who developed the program and continue to support the programs success.

The responsible campers leave no trace program benefits all responsible freedom campers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Responsible Campers Association Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 