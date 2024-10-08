Free, Inclusive Weekly Walk/Run Launching At Historic Halswell Quarry Site

Credit: Callum Templeton parkrun photo Ambassador

Halswell Quarry parkrun is launching in Christchurch on 12 October 2024, when it will officially become the parkrun with the most elevation in New Zealand - and the third steepest in Australasia.

Parkrun is a completely free, 5km community event that you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate at every Saturday morning, in over 20 countries.

Halswell Quarry parkrun is a two-lap course of 2.5km (totalling 5km) and takes place every Saturday morning at 8am. It starts in Findlays Picnic area in the quarry and features a challenging incline to the top of the quarry rim.

Offering striking vistas of Canterbury out to the Southern Alps, the two loops provide approximately 180 metres of elevation - making this the ultimate addition to Parkrun’s global repertoire.

Halswell Quarry brings the total number of New Zealand parkruns to 53, thanks to the initiative of some inspiring members from our community, including Event Directors Anna Phillips and Kylie Greig, who have led the charge, along with the support of the local runners and walkers from Halswell Run Group and the surrounding parkrun community.

“The beauty of the parkrun format is that it is for everybody,” Anna says.

“You can run or walk the course, or put your hand up to volunteer. But it’s about so much more than that. It’s about wellbeing, it’s about challenging yourself, it’s about community and it’s about enjoying our amazing local amenities.

“There is so much value in physical activity and connecting people together.”

Local parkrunner Nanette Patrick kicked off her parkrun journey because she could see that this was something that would benefit the community. “I'm not a runner and have never considered myself to be one,” Nanette says.

“I started my parkrun journey on a very wet Saturday morning in January 2023. Despite the weather, I really loved it and have kept coming back ever since. Why? The people. The endless encouragement I get from my fellow parkrunner friends keeps me coming back week after week. They often tell me I've inspired them in my achievements. In fact, it's them that inspire me to challenge myself.

“Parkrun helped me complete the biggest challenge I've ever done and that was walking the Queen Charlotte Track. Parkrun is a 5km timed course but it's your 5km and you do it any way you want - walk, jog, run or even volunteer.

“The Halswell Quarry parkrun course may look daunting to many people like me. But it doesn't matter how long it takes you to do it. There's always the ‘tail walker’ who comes in last. Take as long as you need. The biggest thrill is hearing those cheers of encouragement as you cross the finish line. It makes you feel like you've completed a marathon.

“Come to parkrun. It will change your life forever.”

The inclusive running/walking event is organised by a group of dedicated local volunteers. If you are interested in getting involved as a volunteer to support this event, please contact the event directors: halswellquarry@parkrun.com

Well equipped with parking, toilets, shelters, a permanent café cart and intriguing historical and cultural sites, Halswell Quarry is the ultimate destination parkrun, where families, locals and visitors alike can explore post run/walk.

CCC Park Ranger Nigel Morritt, who is responsible for maintaining the wider Halswell Quarry reserve, and keeping the area safe and clean for visitors, has really got in behind the Halswell Quarry parkrun concept. Nigel says the CCC parks team was fully supportive of the parkrun concept coming to the quarry and excited about seeing more people getting out and enjoying the facilities.

“Parkrun is a fantastic initiative that encourages people to get out there and enjoy our parks,” Nigel says. “We are so lucky in Christchurch to have such an amazing resource on our doorstep and it’s great to have an event like this that involves people from all walks of life. I’m really pleased that we now have the event taking place at Halswell Quarry Park.

“This one is going to be quite special with a bit of a hill climb, some great views over the city and should be a lot of fun.”

To find out more, visit the New Zealand parkrun website at parkrun.co.nz. Jump on the website to register for your parkrun ID.

Notes

The Halswell Quarry parkrun Facebook page will go live on 11 October 2024. The website address is: www.parkrun.co.nz/halswellquarry

The launch of the Halswell Quarry course will take place on Saturday 12 October 2024 at 8am, after an event briefing at 7:45.

The initiative is being supported by Christchurch City Council, which has approved the use of the council-managed land.

Parkrun is an increasingly popular format, especially in Christchurch. There are now three parkruns in the city, with Hagley Park, Broad Park (at Waimairi Beach) and the recently established Scarborough course already operational; in wider Canterbury, there are parkruns in Rolleston (Foster Park), Pegasus, Ashburton and Hanmer Springs.

Running is increasingly popular in Christchurch. There has been a recent doubling in numbers at Christchurch parkruns - with 37,000 people competing one of the local 5km events this year, significantly more than the 23,000 in Wellington.

