Enabling Love & Friendship's Quiz Fundraiser

Enabling Love & Friendship is delighted to announce our fundraiser event (a quiz night) for 2024 to be held on Thursday 14th November at 7pm.

The quiz will take place at The Kensington, 4 King Edward Street.

Enabling Love & Friendship is an organisation for people living with disabilities, run by people with disabilities. We are a non-profit organisation which was started in 2018 due to a need within the disability community to make it easier for people to socialise, in terms of friendships and relationships.

We aim to provide a safe environment for individuals to meet new friends and form these new connections/relationships. Enabling Love & Friendship would like to open up an office/community space in 2025.

In order to do this we need to fundraise significant annual costs. The majority of these funds will go towards the cost of the venue and it's various expenses: commercial rent, power, internet etc. The other part will go towards our online service to help cover the cost of the online profiles for some of our clients who find it hard to pay the yearly membership costs.

Some of our clients are beneficiaries so any costs that we can reduce for them while still providing the same quality of service is one of our main objectives.

The Enabling Love & Friendship fundraiser will be a chance for us to raffle off a range of donated items from local businesses, and we would like to acknowledge those that have donated so far.

We are still encouraging local businesses to get involved by donating goods, services or funding. Ph: 0277655458 | enquiries@enablinglove.nz

All members of the public can join, and purchase tickets from Eventfinda or from enquiries@enablinglove.nz

www.enablinglove.nz

