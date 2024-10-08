Name Release, Fatal Crash, Tuamarina

Jamie Cunningham (Photo/Supplied)

Police can now release the name of one of the young woman who died following a single vehicle crash on SH1, Tuamarina, 1:45am Sunday 6 October.

She was 19-year-old Jamie Marama Cunningham of Picton, Marlborough.

Police would like to extend our deepest sympathies to her Mum, Dad, Family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

