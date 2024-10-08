Name Release, Fatal Crash, Tuamarina

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search
Jamie
Cunningham (Photo/Supplied)
Police
can now release the name of one of the young woman who died
following a single vehicle crash on SH1, Tuamarina, 1:45am
Sunday 6 October.
She was 19-year-old Jamie Marama
Cunningham of Picton, Marlborough.
Police would like
to extend our deepest sympathies to her Mum, Dad, Family and
loved ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
On the weekend, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop admitted that not everyone will “like” his fast track wish-list, before adding: “We are a government that does not shy away from those tough decisions." Hmm. IMO, there’s nothing “tough” about a government using its numbers in Parliament to bulldoze aside the public’s social and environmental concerns. That’s being “tough” only in the sense of saying “tough shit” to what the public thinks about it.
“The reasons for the demise of the HMNZS Manawanui must be made known” said a spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union, Sam Warren. “The Defence Force must reveal as soon as practicable the cause of this disaster so that the public can have confidence this will not be repeated."
As the country’s national human rights institution, Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission has prepared a ‘shadow report’ for the UN CEDAW Committee. As an A-status national human rights institution the Commission will also be speaking directly to the Committee during the review.
Approving sand mining here is not only environmentally destructive but a betrayal of the communities who have fought to protect these areas for decades.
What we see in this list is a number of projects that will have long-lasting and potentially irreversible impacts on the environment. Talk of renewable energy and housing - which could be consented under current processes - are nothing more than a smokescreen to the environmental vandalism this is set to unleash.
Overall, we’re blown away by the sheer volume of projects listed. We question how the Government intends to stand up enough qualified expert panels to process them in the timeframes indicated.
Tom Phillips and his three children have not been seen since late 2021.