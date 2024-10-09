Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Burglary Attempt Falls Flat

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 10:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Going low wasn’t enough for one offender playing hide and seek with Police in Flat Bush this morning.

Instead, the man will find himself before the Court after allegedly attempting to gain access to shops and parked vehicles.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says a vigilant store owner detected suspicious activity at around 2.25am.

“He reported to Police a man was loitering at the back of the shops on Thomas Road,” he says.

“The male offender was trying to open several car doors as well as shop doors in the block.”

Police units were on the scene within minutes of the call.

“On arrival, Police searched the area and found the offender trying to hide underneath a parked vehicle, but instead he was brought out and put in handcuffs,” Inspector Cook says.

The 25-year-old man has been charged with burglary and will appear in the Manukau District Court next week.

This morning’s arrest comes as Counties Manukau East have been rolling out Operation Flat Bush over recent weeks [1].

In a bid to crack down on an increase in burglaries and vehicle crime reported in the area, Police have been utilising a range of prevention measures in the area including increasing visibility.

“We are continuing to respond to these emerging issues, and taking every opportunity to disrupt this offending,” Inspector Cook says.

“I’d like to acknowledge that member of the public’s vigilance; in seeing something suspicious and doing something about it by calling 111.”

Police continue to encourage the community to report suspicious activity or offending as it happens by calling 111.

Other information can be reported online, or by calling 105. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

