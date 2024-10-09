Road Closed Following Crash, Marine Parade - Eastern
Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 10:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently attending a crash on Marine Parade,
Napier, where a vehicle has struck a barrier.
While
there are no injuries, there is traffic in the area and
there are currently significant delays.
The road is
closed while Police work to clear the scene, with diversions
in place.
Please avoid the area if
possible.
