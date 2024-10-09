Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Motor Vehicle Improvements Are Helping To Reduce Air Pollutant Emissions

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 11:23 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Improvements to the motor vehicle fleet are helping to reduce air pollutant emissions in Aotearoa New Zealand.

That is one of the findings of the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) and Stats NZ’s latest three-yearly update about air quality in Aotearoa. Our air 2024 brings together recently updated Stats NZ indicator data, as well as insights from research literature. The report shows that air pollutant levels have decreased at most monitoring sites over the last eight years. However, some sites showed worsening air quality, while pollutant levels at sites where air quality improved were at times above levels in World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

MfE’s Deputy Secretary – Strategy, Stewardship and Performance, Natasha Lewis, says emissions from motor vehicles (as well as aviation, shipping and rail) were lower in 2019 than in 2012 for all monitored pollutants, except sulphur dioxide. “Air pollutants from motor vehicle exhaust emissions are reducing per kilometre as a result of vehicle emissions standards, lower-emissions vehicles and improvements in engine technology and fuel quality,” she says.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:
 

  • https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/motor-vehicle-improvements-are-helping-to-reduce-air-pollutant-emissions/
  • https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/new-zealands-environmental-reporting-series-our-air-2024/
     
