Have You Seen Maaka?

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Maaka was last seen at the Papakura Train Station on Friday 27 September. Photo/Supplied

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Maaka, who has been reported missing.

Maaka was last seen at the Papakura Train Station on Friday 27 September.

Our enquiries have been ongoing and we are now seeking information from the public.

He is described as being 150 cm tall and of thin build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue or black jeans.

It’s believed Maaka could be somewhere on the North Shore.

Police and his family have concerns for Maaka’s welfare and we ask anyone who sights him to please contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, using the reference number 240927/4702.

