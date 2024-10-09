Councils Commit To Keeping Fast Track Projects Moving

Waikato’s five Future Proof councils have formed a cross-council team of experts to help smooth the way for fast-track projects across the region.

On Sunday, the government announced 19 Waikato projects have made a list of ‘fast-track’ projects designed to speed up resource consents and get big projects completed, faster. Once the Government’s Fast Track Approvals Bill becomes law, those projects can apply directly to the Environmental Protection Authority for assessment and approval, by-passing normal processes.

Waikato projects include six housing projects, an upgrade of Huntly’s wastewater treatment plan, three major roading projects, five mining proposals and four renewable energy projects.

Today mayors from four Waikato councils, plus the chair of the Waikato Regional Council, told Minister of Housing Chris Bishop they would work with developers to keep Waikato’s fast-track projects moving.

At a meeting in Hamilton, regional leaders confirmed they have already formed a joint team of senior planners, infrastructure planners, growth experts and resource management specialists to work across council boundaries. Kainga Ora and NZTA are also part of the group.

Waipā mayor Susan O’Regan, Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate, Waikato mayor Jacqui Church and Matamata-Piako mayor Adrienne Wilcock said some fast-track projects cross their council boundaries, including roading and housing development projects. But that should not hinder progress.

“FutureProof has been set up to work collaboratively and does that very effectively. While we are aware of territorial boundaries at a council level, those boundaries should absolutely not be an impediment to getting roads built or housing developed,” they said.

“We’ve tasked our own experts to work closely with developers before they submit their full applications so any issues can be identified early and we’re all on the same page.”

Future Proof has welcomed projects on the fast-track list “in principle” but today raised some concerns directly with the Minister.

“In January this year, we identified the cost of infrastructure is the biggest challenge facing the greater Waikato, and that hasn’t changed. We have enough zoned land to cater for growth over the next 30 years, but local government simply cannot afford the cost of infrastructure required to develop that land. New partnerships are needed. We have made that point again to the Minister today.”

Fast tracking the Huntly wastewater treatment plant and the Southern Links roading network sat well with Future Proof priorities, they said. They were disappointed a new wastewater treatment plant planned for south of Hamilton did not make the cut.

Southgate noted some projects to make the fast-track list are greenfield and will require public infrastructure and access to services. Some are out of sequence with other developments already underway.

“Our city cannot afford to supply that without impacting other consented areas such as Peacocke or Rotokauri. So, our challenge is making sure any new development integrates with our existing plans, not just in Hamilton, but right across the sub-region. We will need to talk with developers to see how future infrastructure is funded.”

Waikato Regional Council chair Pamela Storey said she was interested in the opportunities that will come from the projects identified for the region.

“We are keen to build on many of the preliminary conversations that we have had to ensure that positive outcomes are achieved.Obviously some projects may present challenges in terms of environmental compliance but many present significant economic opportunities that will help drive the economic, social, cultural and environmental prosperity of the Waikato.”

Minister Bishop is the latest Government Minister to meet with Future Proof since it was formed in 2009 to develop a 30-year growth plan for the sub-region. Central government became a Future Proof partner in 2019. Future Proof works across council boundaries to address complex planning, infrastructure and environmental issues. Future Proof partners include tangata whenua, central government, South Auckland Iwi and Auckland Council.

