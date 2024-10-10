Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Household Spending Exceeds Income In June 2024 Quarter

Thursday, 10 October 2024, 11:06 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

New Zealand household saving decreased to -$479 million in the June 2024 quarter as household spending increased while net disposable income fell, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Seasonally adjusted household spending increased 1.0 percent to $60 billion in the June 2024 quarter. The increase in household expenditure was driven by spending on services and non-durable goods like groceries, partly offset by a decrease in spending on durable goods like motor vehicles.

Household net disposable income decreased 0.9 percent to $59 billion in the June 2024 quarter. Total household income decreased 0.2 percent, falling for the first time since the start of the reported series in 2016.

Household net disposable income is the amount of money a household has once all income such as wages, interest, and child support, and income payable such as taxes have been accounted for. It represents the money available for a household to save, spend, or invest.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • Household spending exceeds income in June 2024 quarter - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/household-spending-exceeds-income-in-june-2024-quarter/
  • National accounts (income, saving, assets, and liabilities): June 2024 quarter - https://www.stats.govt.nz/experimental/national-accounts-income-saving-assets-and-liabilities-june-2024-quarter/
  • CSV files for download - https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 