Household Spending Exceeds Income In June 2024 Quarter

New Zealand household saving decreased to -$479 million in the June 2024 quarter as household spending increased while net disposable income fell, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Seasonally adjusted household spending increased 1.0 percent to $60 billion in the June 2024 quarter. The increase in household expenditure was driven by spending on services and non-durable goods like groceries, partly offset by a decrease in spending on durable goods like motor vehicles.

Household net disposable income decreased 0.9 percent to $59 billion in the June 2024 quarter. Total household income decreased 0.2 percent, falling for the first time since the start of the reported series in 2016.

Household net disposable income is the amount of money a household has once all income such as wages, interest, and child support, and income payable such as taxes have been accounted for. It represents the money available for a household to save, spend, or invest.

