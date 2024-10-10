Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Lay Charges Over Brazen Theft At Retailer

Thursday, 10 October 2024, 11:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have swooped in on offenders allegedly trying to sell clothing stolen from a west Auckland retailer yesterday.

At around 4.30pm, four masked offenders entered a store in Westgate, stealing jackets from the display racks.

Waitematā West Area Commander, Inspector Jason Edwards, says the offenders had arrived in a stolen vehicle before entering the shop.

“The group loaded the stolen items into the car, before fleeing the area,” he says.

“Some of the clothing they had stolen had been dropped outside the store and was returned by members of the public.”

No staff inside the store were injured.

Inspector Edwards says Police arrived in the area, and eventually located the stolen vehicle abandoned in Massey.

“Thanks to vigilant members of the public, they saw the group getting into another vehicle and contacted Police.”

Further enquiries led Police to a Massey address last night, with the Police Eagle helicopter witnessing suspicious activity at an address of interest.

“Our staff approached the address on Woodside Road, and soon carried out a search of the address,” Inspector Edwards says.

“Two males were located inside the house and were arrested, with the clothing items that had been stolen.”

Two men aged 20 and 17 are scheduled to appear in the Waitākere District and Youth Courts.

Inspector Edwards says enquiries are ongoing and further charges cannot be ruled out including for anyone who may have bought any stolen clothing.

“This offending impacts our retailers, the wider community, and hardworking people who are just doing their job.

“It is a great outcome to make arrests so quickly over this matter, and Police acknowledge members of the public for quickly reporting suspicious activity.”

