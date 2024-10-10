Name Release, Fatal Crash, SH73, Kirwee

Police are now in a position to release the names of the two people who died following a crash on West Coast Road, Kirwee on Thursday 3 October 2024.

They were Anna Brenmuhl, 74 and Francis Brenmuhl, 75 of Kirwee.

Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with their family at this extremely difficult time.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision remains in Christchurch Hospital in a stable condition.

Our investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No charges have been laid at this stage.

