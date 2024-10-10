Name Release, Water-related Death, Southland

Police are now in the position to name the man who died following a water-related incident in Milford Sound, Southland on Tuesday 8 October.

He was 23-year-old Daymon Bill Nuhaj of Milford Sound.

Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

