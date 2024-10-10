Name Release, Water-related Death, Southland
Thursday, 10 October 2024, 1:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in the position to name the man who died
following a water-related incident in Milford Sound,
Southland on Tuesday 8 October.
He was 23-year-old
Daymon Bill Nuhaj of Milford Sound.
Police extend our
sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult
time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident
are
ongoing.
