Police Graduates Keeping It In The Family

Families and friends were at Te Rauparaha Arena to watch seventy new police officers graduate from their initial police training in Porirua today. Twenty three out of the seventy graduates joined police because they had whānau already in police as constables, sergeants, senior sergeants, detectives and even members of the police executive.

Wing 378 perform the haka at graduation (Photo/Supplied)

In attendance at the 378 Wing graduation was Hon Hekia Parata, the Wing Patron, The Hon Mark Mitchell - Minister for Police, The Hon Casey Costello - Associate Minister for Police with Acting Commissioner Jevon McSkimming and members of the police executive.

Constable Steven Karehana was the recipient of the Commissioner’s Leadership Award.

“This is the beginning of our journey in the New Zealand Police, but for all of us graduating, there are many people who have sacrificed and worked hard to allow us to be here, and we are very grateful. We could not have done it without you. The call to service is one few answer, but it is a selfless sacrifice to put community above self and by graduating today we have all joined a proud and selfless organisation.”

Top award winner in the wing, Constable Jesse McIntyre was presented with the korowai to wear on parade by Ministers Mitchell and Costello.

He says, “College is where I became part of the Police family. Both recruits and staff were welcoming and respectful. From day one you could see the passion and drive that everyone had to serve their communities and help people.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading My advice to anyone thinking of joining is keep true to yourself, remember why you joined and what you are striving to achieve. Look after your mates and don’t be afraid to ask for support, we all need a bit of help sometimes. All staff here want you to succeed and achieve your potential, therefore have an open mind, and take on advice. Stay humble and take it one day at a time.”

Awards: Minister’s Award recognising top student: Constable Jesse McIntyre, posted to Canterbury District. Constable McIntyre also wins the Firearms Award. Patron’s Award for second in wing, recognising second top student: Constable Daniel Coonan, posted to Auckland City District. Commissioner’s Award for Leadership: Stephen Karehana posted to Central district. Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award: Constable Ethan Comer posted to Bay of Plenty District. Physical Training and Defensive Tactics: Constable Marthinus Venter, posted to Tasman District.

Deployment: The new constables will start their first day of duty in their Police districts on Monday, 21 October 2024 and will continue their training on the job as probationary constables. Northland 4, Tāmaki Makaurau a total of 22 and broken down as follows: Auckland – 7, Waitematā - 3, Counties Manukau - 12, Waikato - 5, Bay of Plenty - 8, Eastern - 3, Central - 7, Wellington - 10, Tasman - 2, Canterbury - 6, Southern - 3.

Demographics:

20.0 percent are female, 80.0 percent are male. New Zealand European make up 57.2 percent of the wing, with Māori 11.5 percent, Pasifika 10.0 percent, Asian 12.9. percent and Other 4.3 percent.

Wing Patron: The Honourable Hekia Parata - Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Porou.

After a career as a senior public servant, Parata was a member of the New Zealand House of Representatives, representing the National Party, from 2008 until 2017. She served as the Minister of Education in the Fifth National Government. Some of her parliamentary roles included Minister for Women’s Affairs, Minister for Ethnic Affairs, Minister of Education and Minister for Pacific Island Affairs. She retired from politics in 2017, and since then has had several appointments to ministerial inquiries, such as leading the 2023 inquiry into forestry land use after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Please look out for a Ten One Magazine story that will be published on the Police website with more stories and photos about our recruits tackling work in their first week.

