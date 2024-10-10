Second Rotorua Assault Victim Dies

A man critically injured in an assault at his Western Heights, Rotorua home in September has died.

The man and his wife were seriously assaulted on 23 September.

The woman passed away on the evening of 5 October and sadly her husband has now also died, passing away in hospital yesterday.

A 52-year-old man who was arrested and charged with murder in relation to a linked incident at an Utuhina property will now be facing murder charges in relation to all three deaths.

The man is remanded in custody and is scheduled to reappear in Rotorua High Court on 18 October.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the three deaths.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

