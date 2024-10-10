Charges Follow Bus Aggravated Robberies

Two teenage girls are facing serious charges following two aggravated robberies aboard an east Auckland bus route in the past week.

Police caught up with the offenders yesterday morning following an extensive search, after the latest incident aboard route 70 on Ti Rakau Drive.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager Inspector Rakana Cook says mobile phones were targeted by the offenders.

“Around 11am, two victims had their phones stolen aboard the bus with one being assaulted in the process,” he says.

“A male associate of the two offenders assaulted a third victim who had tried to intervene.”

All three fled the bus as Police were called. Inspector Cook says they were eventually located and arrests were made in the East Tāmaki area.

The two female offenders, aged 13 and 14, have both been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Inspector Cook says the second charge relates to another aggravated robbery on 5 October.

In that incident, another victim was assaulted and had their phone stolen on the same bus route near Pakuranga.

The pair have also been charged with assault with intent to rob, over a separate incident on 5 October in the Pakuranga area.

A 15-year-old male has been charged with aggravated assault over yesterday morning’s incident.

Inspector Cook says Police are opposing the bail of all three offenders, as they appear in the Manukau Youth Court today.

“In one instance yesterday, one of the victims suffered a black eye after being needlessly assaulted.

“There is no place for this violence in our community whatsoever.

“I’d like to acknowledge our frontline, CIB and Youth Aid staff for their work in bringing about charges against these three.”

