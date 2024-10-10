Boil Water Notice Issued For Foxton Beach Water Supply

Horowhenua District Council is issuing a Boil Water Notice for the Foxton Beach water supply from 11am today, Thursday 10 October 2024.

This is because E. coli bacteria have been detected at two sample site locations – the Foxton Beach drinking water fountain at Holben Parade Park and the Manawatu Marine Boating Club.

Based on initial testing, Council does not believe that the Foxton Beach water network is contaminated. However, the boil water notice has been issued as a precaution.

Until the notice is lifted, all water for drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, and preparing infant formula must be boiled before use.

Boil the water in an electric jug until the jug turns off automatically or bring the water to a rolling boil (where bubbles appear in the centre and do not disappear when the water is stirred) for one minute.

E. coli can cause stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, and can be dangerous for young children, older people, and those with underlying health problems. However, boiling kills the bug and makes the water safe.

If boiling is not possible, other options include using bottled water or purification tablets.

Council is carrying out further tests and will notify the public on our website and Facebook page as soon as the notice is lifted or more information is available.

To find out more about how to make drinking water safe, see the Taumata Arowai website

