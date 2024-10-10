Crash Blocking Road And Railway Tracks Near Flaxton, Waimakariri District - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a crash at the intersection of Paisley Road and Mulcocks Road, near Flaxton in the Waimakariri District.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred near a railway line and was reported to Police at 2.40pm.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

Train control has been notified and trains have been stopped until further notice.

At this stage the injuries to the occupants of the vehicles are not believed to be serious.

